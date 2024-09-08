FOR SALE: Here are 11 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. "Brantwood" Rawson Avenue, Skircoat Green
This seven bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Property @ Kemp and Co Photo: Property @ Kemp and Co
2. Leafeather View, Blackshaw Head
This four bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £450,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove
3. Calf Hey Terrace, Todmorden
This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £120,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents Photo: Face to Face Estate Agents
4. Spinners Hollow, Ripponden
This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £140,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent