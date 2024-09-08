FOR SALE: Here are 11 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

1 . "Brantwood" Rawson Avenue, Skircoat Green This seven bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Property @ Kemp and Co Photo: Property @ Kemp and Co Photo Sales

2 . Leafeather View, Blackshaw Head This four bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £450,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Calf Hey Terrace, Todmorden This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £120,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents Photo: Face to Face Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Spinners Hollow, Ripponden This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £140,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent Photo Sales