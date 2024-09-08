FOR SALE: Here are 11 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning July 28.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 10:21 BST

Here are 11 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

This seven bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Property @ Kemp and Co

1. "Brantwood" Rawson Avenue, Skircoat Green

This seven bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Property @ Kemp and Co Photo: Property @ Kemp and Co

Photo Sales
This four bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £450,000 with EweMove

2. Leafeather View, Blackshaw Head

This four bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £450,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove

Photo Sales
This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £120,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents

3. Calf Hey Terrace, Todmorden

This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £120,000 with Face to Face Estate Agents Photo: Face to Face Estate Agents

Photo Sales
This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £140,000 with V G Estate Agent

4. Spinners Hollow, Ripponden

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £140,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxRightmove
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice