For sale: Here are 13 new properties in Halifax and beyond that have been added to the market

Here are 13 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . St. Johns View, Northowram This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Yorkshire's FinestPhoto: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

2 . Leyburn Avenue, Halifax This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £375,000 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

3 . Rayner Road, Brighouse This two bedroom terrace is on the market for £139,500 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

4 . Copley Glen, Halifax This four bedroom terrace is on the market for £310,000 with PurplebricksPhoto: Purplebricks Photo Sales