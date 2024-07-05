For sale: Here are 13 new properties in Halifax and beyond that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 12:52 BST
Here some of the properties in Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning July 1.

Here are 13 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Yorkshire's Finest

1. St. Johns View, Northowram

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Yorkshire's FinestPhoto: Yorkshire's Finest

This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £375,000 with Peter David Properties

2. Leyburn Avenue, Halifax

This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £375,000 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties

This two bedroom terrace is on the market for £139,500 with Peter David Properties

3. Rayner Road, Brighouse

This two bedroom terrace is on the market for £139,500 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties

This four bedroom terrace is on the market for £310,000 with Purplebricks

4. Copley Glen, Halifax

This four bedroom terrace is on the market for £310,000 with PurplebricksPhoto: Purplebricks

