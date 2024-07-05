For sale: Here are 13 new properties in Halifax and beyond that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. St. Johns View, Northowram
This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £750,000 with Yorkshire's FinestPhoto: Yorkshire's Finest
2. Leyburn Avenue, Halifax
This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £375,000 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties
3. Rayner Road, Brighouse
This two bedroom terrace is on the market for £139,500 with Peter David PropertiesPhoto: Peter David Properties
4. Copley Glen, Halifax
This four bedroom terrace is on the market for £310,000 with PurplebricksPhoto: Purplebricks