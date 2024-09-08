FOR SALE: Here are 13 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Abbey Walk South, Halifax
This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £249,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties
2. Illingworth Road, Halifax
This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £200,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown
3. Longfield Avenue, Northowram
This three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £245,000 with Hamilton Bower Photo: Hamilton Bower
4. Crest Road, Huddersfield
This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £179,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties