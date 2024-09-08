FOR SALE: Here are 13 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 13 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Abbey Walk South, Halifax This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £249,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

2 . Illingworth Road, Halifax This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £200,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown Photo Sales

3 . Longfield Avenue, Northowram This three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £245,000 with Hamilton Bower Photo: Hamilton Bower Photo Sales

4 . Crest Road, Huddersfield This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £179,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales