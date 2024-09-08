FOR SALE: Here are 13 properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 10:58 BST
Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning August 11.

Here are 13 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £249,950 with Peter David Properties

1. Abbey Walk South, Halifax

This four bedroom terraced property is on the market for £249,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties

This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £200,000 with William H. Brown

2. Illingworth Road, Halifax

This two bedroom end of terrace is on the market for £200,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

This three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £245,000 with Hamilton Bower

3. Longfield Avenue, Northowram

This three bedroom terraced home is on the market for £245,000 with Hamilton Bower Photo: Hamilton Bower

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £179,950 with Peter David Properties

4. Crest Road, Huddersfield

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £179,950 with Peter David Properties Photo: Peter David Properties

