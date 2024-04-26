FOR SALE: Here are 14 new properties in Calderdale that have been added to the market

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter
1. Hall Lane, Northowram
This four bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Hamilton Bower Photo: Hamilton Bower
2. Bentley Mount, Sowerby Bridge
This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £265,000 with Anthony J Turner Photo: Anthony J Turner
3. Porter Apartments, Haworth Close, Savile Park
This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £135,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent
4. Victoria Avenue, Brighouse
This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £175,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential