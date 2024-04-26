FOR SALE: Here are 14 new properties in Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here are 14 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Hall Lane, Northowram This four bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Hamilton Bower Photo: Hamilton Bower Photo Sales

2 . Bentley Mount, Sowerby Bridge This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £265,000 with Anthony J Turner Photo: Anthony J Turner Photo Sales

3 . Porter Apartments, Haworth Close, Savile Park This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £135,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Avenue, Brighouse This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £175,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential Photo Sales