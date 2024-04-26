FOR SALE: Here are 14 new properties in Calderdale that have been added to the market

Here some of the properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning April 22.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 10:26 BST

Here are 14 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Hamilton Bower

1. Hall Lane, Northowram

This four bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £400,000 with Hamilton Bower Photo: Hamilton Bower

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £265,000 with Anthony J Turner

2. Bentley Mount, Sowerby Bridge

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £265,000 with Anthony J Turner Photo: Anthony J Turner

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £135,000 with V G Estate Agent

3. Porter Apartments, Haworth Close, Savile Park

This two bedroom apartment is on the market for £135,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £175,000 with WS Residential

4. Victoria Avenue, Brighouse

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £175,000 with WS Residential Photo: WS Residential

