For sale: Here are 17 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

We’re taking a look at some of the new properties in Calderdale that have entered the market this week, from April 17.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

Here are 13 new properties that are for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom bar conversion is for sale with V G Estate Agent for £695,000

1. Lightcliffe Royd Lane, Barkisland

This four bedroom bar conversion is for sale with V G Estate Agent for £695,000 Photo: V G Estate Agent

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market with Baxter Estate Agents for £186,500

2. Victoria Avenue, Elland

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market with Baxter Estate Agents for £186,500 Photo: Baxter Estate Agents

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £200,000 with V G Estate Agent

3. Rochdale Road, Ripponden

This three bedroom terraced property is on the market for £200,000 with V G Estate Agent Photo: V G Estate Agent

This three bedroom property is for sale with V G Estate Agent for £450,000.

4. Saw Hill, Triangle

This three bedroom property is for sale with V G Estate Agent for £450,000. Photo: V G Estate Agent

