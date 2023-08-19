News you can trust since 1853
FOR SALE: See inside the most expensive house in Calderdale on the market for £1,950,000

This detached seven bedroom property with two cottages and 58 acres of land is on the market for £1,950,000 with Charnock Bates.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Within private grounds offering unparalleled views, Hartley Royd is a Grade II Listed detached Yeoman’s House and Estate, believed to date back as far as 1587.

The house enjoys five reception rooms, kitchen and utility room, seven bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms- the principal bedroom of the two having both a dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Two further bathrooms, together with a vaulted cellar, and two large attic rooms offering potential for many uses.

The Estate also includes a detached barn, ripe for conversion subject to gaining the relevant planning consents, two detached two-bedroom cottages currently let on assured short hold tenancy agreements, a garage and ample parking within the courtyard.

Set within approximately 58 acres of grazing land, woodland, moorland and beautiful gardens incorporating a large spring fed pond and walled potager garden.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

