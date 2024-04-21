For sale: See inside this four bedroom Brighouse property on the market for £525,000

The home on Huddersfield Road benefits from a kitchen/breakfast area, utility/garage, living room, dining room, w/c, four bedrooms and family bathroom.

There is a large modern fully fitted family kitchen with granite worktops to shaker style birch veneer wall and base units.

The living room has a built in living flame fire large bay window to the front and large sliding doors to the rear.

The master bedroom is a good size bedroom easily fitting a super king size bed and furniture.

There are a further two double bedrooms and a fourth bedroom that could be used as a home office.

The bathroom features a bath, toilet and wash hand basin.

Outside there is a solid wood pergola, a large front lawned area and a wide driveway giving parking for at least three cars and an EV charging point.

