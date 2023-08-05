FOR SALE: See inside this Georgian House in Ripponden with its own swimming pool

This four bedroom Georgian House in Ripponden is on the market for £900,000 with Fine & Country.

The property benefits from a grand entrance hall, spacious kitchen, multiple reception rooms, study area, lift, and master bedroom with en suite.

There’s also a swimming pool as well as ample parking with large garage.

The entrance hall into the property features a tiled floor and a wood-burning stove.

The dining room showcases views across the front terrace and the kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream.

Downstairs there are also additional reception rooms and a coat and boot store.

On the first floor, there is a spacious household bathroom, complete with a bath and a separate shower, as well as the four bedrooms.

The principal bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom and a fitted wardrobes.

The front south facing terrace steps lead down to a refreshing swimming pool and there is also an adjacent shower room.

The front lawn is adorned with established borders and mature trees.

For car enthusiasts, Rycliffe House boasts a large garage capable of accommodating at least four vehicles. Alternatively, it offers the potential to be converted into a gym and leisure suite.

This property is on the market for £900,000 with Fine & Country.

This four bedroom Georgian House in Ripponden is on the market for £900,000 with Fine & Country.

