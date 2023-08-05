FOR SALE: See inside this Georgian House in Ripponden with its own swimming pool
The property benefits from a grand entrance hall, spacious kitchen, multiple reception rooms, study area, lift, and master bedroom with en suite.
There’s also a swimming pool as well as ample parking with large garage.
The entrance hall into the property features a tiled floor and a wood-burning stove.
The dining room showcases views across the front terrace and the kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream.
Downstairs there are also additional reception rooms and a coat and boot store.
On the first floor, there is a spacious household bathroom, complete with a bath and a separate shower, as well as the four bedrooms.
The principal bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom and a fitted wardrobes.
The front south facing terrace steps lead down to a refreshing swimming pool and there is also an adjacent shower room.
The front lawn is adorned with established borders and mature trees.
For car enthusiasts, Rycliffe House boasts a large garage capable of accommodating at least four vehicles. Alternatively, it offers the potential to be converted into a gym and leisure suite.
This property is on the market for £900,000 with Fine & Country. For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk