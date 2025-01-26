For sale: See inside this Hebden Bridge farmhouse on the market for £1.35 million

Located on Widdop Road, Clough House Farm is a characterful countryside residence which offers spectacular views over Hardcastle Crags.

The property comes complete with extensive grazing land, landscaped gardens and additional outbuildings that are primed for potential conversion as a separate dwelling or integrated into the main house.

Clough House Farm is marketed by Charnock Bates.

A welcoming entrance hallway with hardwood flooring leads to a spacious lounge, featuring dual-aspect windows, a multi-fuel burner and breathtaking views of the gardens and surrounding countryside.

The adjacent dining room leads to a study, which boasts a built-in bar and access to a vaulted cellar, providing additional storage.

The modern kitchen includes a central island with a bamboo breakfast bar, shaker-style units and a pantry.

A utility room connects the farmhouse to the adjoining barn.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes and an en-suite with a double walk-in rainfall shower.

Four additional double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom complete the first floor.

Externally, a private access leads to a generous parking area, a detached four-car garage with electric doors and a large agricultural building equipped with power, lighting and a WC.

The beautifully landscaped gardens include lawns, terraces, a large pond and a greenhouse.

The property also includes a derelict stone cottage with an adjoining barn, ideal for conversion subject to relevant planning consents and extensive grazing land suitable for equestrian or agricultural use.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Clough House Farm is a remarkable property that perfectly balances rural charm with the comforts of modern living all set within extensive private land.

“This farmhouse offers incredible potential for a variety of buyers, whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat, space for equestrian pursuits or agricultural requirements, or a home with scope for further development.

“We encourage anyone interested in Clough House Farm to contact our office today and book to view this unique property set within the rolling Pennine hills.”

For more information or to book a viewing visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380 100.

1 . NHEC-21-01-25-Clough House Farm 1-YORupload.jpeg A five-bedroom detached farmhouse set within approximately 27.94 acres of landscaped gardens, grazing and moorland, has been placed on the market with a guide price of £1.35m. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

2 . Clough House Farm The modern kitchen includes a central island with a bamboo breakfast bar, shaker-style units and a pantry. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

3 . Clough House Farm A welcoming entrance hallway with hardwood flooring leads to a spacious lounge. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

4 . Clough House Farm The adjacent dining room leads to a study Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales