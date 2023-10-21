News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

For sale: See inside this stunning six bedroom character property in Skircoat Green

Fern Cottage, Stafford Avenue, Skircoat Green Road is on the market for £865,000 with Charnock Bates.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

This six bedroom character property is located in Skircoat Green.

Internally the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, utility, integral garage, WC, and a bedroom with an en-suite shower room to the ground floor.

To the first-floor principal bedroom with access into a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, four further bedrooms, with a second benefitting from an en-suite shower room and the house bathroom.

Additionally, the property benefits from an elevated sunroom which sits above the entrance hall.

Outside the property benefits from an electric gated, private, driveway to the front elevation, providing generous parking for multiple cars.

Lawned gardens border the driveway, and a level of privacy is maintained from a variety of mature plants and trees surrounding the property.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed flagged terrace.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Fern Cottage, Stafford Avenue, Skircoat Green Road is on the market for £865,000 with Charnock Bates.

1. For sale

Fern Cottage, Stafford Avenue, Skircoat Green Road is on the market for £865,000 with Charnock Bates. Photo: Charnock Bates

Photo Sales
This six bedroom character property is located in Skircoat Green.

2. For sale

This six bedroom character property is located in Skircoat Green. Photo: Charnock Bates

Photo Sales
Internally the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, utility, integral garage, WC, and a bedroom with an en-suite shower room to the ground floor.

3. For sale

Internally the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, utility, integral garage, WC, and a bedroom with an en-suite shower room to the ground floor. Photo: Charnock Bates

Photo Sales
The entrance hall gives access to the inner hallway, benefitting from Art Deco panelling and built-in cloakroom space.

4. For sale

The entrance hall gives access to the inner hallway, benefitting from Art Deco panelling and built-in cloakroom space. Photo: Charnock Bates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page