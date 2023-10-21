For sale: See inside this stunning six bedroom character property in Skircoat Green

Fern Cottage, Stafford Avenue, Skircoat Green Road is on the market for £865,000 with Charnock Bates.

This six bedroom character property is located in Skircoat Green.

Internally the accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, utility, integral garage, WC, and a bedroom with an en-suite shower room to the ground floor.

To the first-floor principal bedroom with access into a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, four further bedrooms, with a second benefitting from an en-suite shower room and the house bathroom.

Additionally, the property benefits from an elevated sunroom which sits above the entrance hall.

Outside the property benefits from an electric gated, private, driveway to the front elevation, providing generous parking for multiple cars.

Lawned gardens border the driveway, and a level of privacy is maintained from a variety of mature plants and trees surrounding the property.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed flagged terrace.

