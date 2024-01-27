For sale: Take a look inside this eco-friendly detached property in Sowerby
This unique eco-friendly detached property is on the market for £300,000 with V G Estate Agent.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
The environmentally friendly features include solar panels with battery storage, giving purchasers the opportunity to generate their own electric supply as well as air source underfloor heating.
Accommodation is arranged over two floors, including a superb open-plan living room / dining kitchen with extensive bi-fold doors, a cosy sitting room, two large double bedrooms plus a single bedroom / study and two shower rooms.
Outside there is gated off-road parking and block paved patios to front and rear.
