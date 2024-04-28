Halifax Grade II listed five-bedroom property up for sale for offers over £895,000

Old Riding Farm is located in the picturesque Luddenden Valley countryside and offers a wealth of period fixtures and fittings throughout.

The property has been brought to market by Charnock Bates.

The entrance to the property is through a solid oak door, with the hallway finished in Yorkshire-stone flooring with exposed beams.

Off the hallway lies the stylish dining kitchen, featuring Indian-stone flagged flooring, exposed beams, and stone-mullion windows framing views of the rear garden and fields. The kitchen boasts a central island and shaker-style units with Quartz worksurfaces, complemented by an AGA.

Opposite the dining kitchen is the spacious lounge. The Hunter Herald multi-fuel burner and stone hearth offer a focal point while the dual aspect stone-mullion windows offer stunning views of the surrounding countryside. The lounge also offers access to the study.

On the opposite side of the property is a separate sitting room, also with a stone fireplace. The room offers an alternative place downstairs to sit and enjoy the picturesque views.

Downstairs is completed by a utility room, boot room and a newly fitted three-piece shower room comprising WC, wash-hand basin and double walk-in rainfall shower.

Access to the upstairs is via a beautiful oak staircase, leading to a hallway off which lies the principal bedroom. The generous bedroom features a sandstone fireplace, walk-in wardrobe and four-piece en-suite.

Three further double bedrooms are located on the first floor, all offering views of the surrounding open countryside. A fifth bedroom, which can be used as a study, and the house bathroom, comprising stand-alone bath with overhead shower attachment, complete the first-floor accommodation.

Externally, a natural stone driveway provides parking for six cars, leading to outbuildings and a greenhouse.

A Yorkshire-stone flagged pathway meanders through the landscaped garden with terraces, a summerhouse, and an expansive lawn, bordered by mature planting. A gate grants access to approximately two acres of sloping grazing land, completing this countryside haven.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Old Riding Farm offers a rare opportunity to embrace a lifestyle of rural tranquillity while enjoying proximity to amenities, in a much sought-after location.

“We encourage anyone interested in Old Riding Farm to contact our office today and book to view this special property and its grounds.”

For more information visit www.charnockbates.co.uk or call 01422 380 100.

1 . See inside The Grade II listed property offers stunning views of the countryside Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

2 . See inside The kitchen room boasts Indian-stone flagged flooring and exposed beams Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

3 . See inside Old Riding Farm in Luddenden Valley is for sale at offers over £895,000. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales