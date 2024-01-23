News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Beacon Hill, HalifaxBeacon Hill, Halifax
Beacon Hill, Halifax

Halifax house prices: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

These are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average house price.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Some parts of the town are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across Halifax.

So, which streets in the town are the most expensive?

The statistics can reveal the most expensive streets to buy a property on in Halifax. Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in Halifax and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

The average property price for Southowram Bank is £870,000

1. Southowram Bank, Halifax, HX3 9XL

The average property price for Southowram Bank is £870,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The average property price for Rawson Avenue is £780,000

2. Rawson Avenue, Halifax, HX3 0JP

The average property price for Rawson Avenue is £780,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The average property price for Le Mar View is £775,000

3. Le Mar View, Southowram, HX3 9NW

The average property price for Le Mar View is £775,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The average property price for Heath Villas is £675,000

4. Heath Villas, Halifax, HX3 0BB

The average property price for Heath Villas is £675,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax