Halifax house prices: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town
These are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average house price.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Some parts of the town are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across Halifax.
So, which streets in the town are the most expensive?
The statistics can reveal the most expensive streets to buy a property on in Halifax. Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in Halifax and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.
