Halifax house prices: The 10 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

Some parts of the town are seeing homes sell for huge amounts of money.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. Their figures, which were last updated in October 2023, includes streets across Halifax.

So, which streets in the town are the most expensive?

The statistics can reveal the most expensive streets to buy a property on in Halifax. Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in Halifax and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

1 . Southowram Bank, Halifax, HX3 9XL The average property price for Southowram Bank is £870,000

2 . Rawson Avenue, Halifax, HX3 0JP The average property price for Rawson Avenue is £780,000

3 . Le Mar View, Southowram, HX3 9NW The average property price for Le Mar View is £775,000

4 . Heath Villas, Halifax, HX3 0BB The average property price for Heath Villas is £675,000