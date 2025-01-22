These are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average house price.These are the most expensive streets in Halifax and their average house price.
Halifax house prices: The 9 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 9 most expensive streets in Halifax for house hunters.

The average house price in Halifax is £169,925 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £29,979 (21.52 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £6,007 (3.68 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1. Acre Mead, Halifax
The average property price for Acre Mead is £578,125

1. Acre Mead, Halifax

The average property price for Acre Mead is £578,125 Photo: Google Street View

2. Queens Gate, Halifax
The average property price for Queens Gate is £567,500

2. Queens Gate, Halifax

The average property price for Queens Gate is £567,500 Photo: Google Street View

3. Rawson Avenue, Halifax
The average property price for Rawson Avenue is £548,400

3. Rawson Avenue, Halifax

The average property price for Rawson Avenue is £548,400 Photo: Google Street View

4. Willowfield Road, Halifax
The average property price for Willowfield Road is £487,321

4. Willowfield Road, Halifax

The average property price for Willowfield Road is £487,321 Photo: Google Street View

