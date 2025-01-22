Halifax house prices: The 9 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 9 most expensive streets in Halifax for house hunters.
The average house price in Halifax is £169,925 using HM Land Registry data.
The average property price increased by £29,979 (21.52 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £6,007 (3.68 per cent) over the last 12 months.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.