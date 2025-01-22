Halifax house prices: The 9 most expensive streets to buy a property in and around the town

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 9 most expensive streets in Halifax for house hunters.

The average house price in Halifax is £169,925 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £29,979 (21.52 per cent) over the last five years and increased by £6,007 (3.68 per cent) over the last 12 months.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

1 . Acre Mead, Halifax The average property price for Acre Mead is £578,125

2 . Queens Gate, Halifax The average property price for Queens Gate is £567,500

3 . Rawson Avenue, Halifax The average property price for Rawson Avenue is £548,400

4 . Willowfield Road, Halifax The average property price for Willowfield Road is £487,321