Halifax named amongst the most affordable locations for renters in the UK

The research, conducted by PlumbNation, analysed numerous factors, such as monthly wages, number of jobs, safety, cost of utilities and the average rental cost to reveal which locations are the best for renters, and which are the most affordable

Burnley ranks first as the most affordable location for renters in the UK, with an average monthly rent of £506. The average monthly rent in Burnley is less than half the national average of £1,068 per month and over £1,800 less than the most expensive place to rent.

Halifax ranks second with an average monthly rent of £520 - only £14 more a month than the preceding Burnley. Just like Burnley, Halifax was a thriving mill town during the Industrial Revolution and is still one of the largest towns in the area.

Beacon Hill, Halifax

Doncaster ranks third with an average monthly rent of £525 - £19 more than Burnley and £5 more than Halifax. Only four of the top 20 cheapest towns are outside the north of the country.

Here are the 10 most affordable locations for renters in the UK:

Burnley, Lancashire - £506

Doncaster, South Yorkshire - £525

Barnsley, South Yorkshire - £546

Carlisle, Cumbria - £558

Rotherham, South Yorkshire - £581

Blackpool, Lancashire - £600

Worcester, Worcestershire - £607

Blackburn, Lancashire - £607