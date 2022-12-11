Halifax ranked as one of the happiest places to live in Yorkshire, according to Rightmove
Halifax has been ranked as one of the happiest places to live in Yorkshire, according to Rightmove.
This year’s Rightmove Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.
According to Rightmove: “The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.”
Nationally the town ranks 103.
Topping the list for Yorkshire was Harrogate, which ranked sixth nationally, followed by York and Skipton.
Nearby Huddersfield and Bradford ranked 10th and 13th respectively.
Overall the coastal town of St Ives in Cornwall has been named this year’s happiest place to live in Great Britain by its residents. Galashiels in the Scottish Borders is in second place, and Woodbridge in Suffolk is in third place.