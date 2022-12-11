Halifax ranked as one of the happiest places to live in Yorkshire, according to Rightmove

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

This year’s Rightmove Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live.

According to Rightmove: “The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.”

In Yorkshire Halifax is ranked as the sixth happiest places to live in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Nationally the town ranks 103.

Topping the list for Yorkshire was Harrogate, which ranked sixth nationally, followed by York and Skipton.

Nearby Huddersfield and Bradford ranked 10th and 13th respectively.

