Harron Homes launches brand new showhomes at Pontefract development

On Saturday 1stth November, Harron Homes Yorkshire will launch two brand new showhomes at its stunning Pontefract development, Castle Gardens.

Castle Gardens is ideally situated in Pontefract, a charming market town in West Yorkshire that offers a perfect blend of history and modern living. The name of the development pays homage to the nearby Pontefract Castle, built by Ilbert de Lacy in 1070. Families can enjoy excellent schools nearby and serene green spaces, including Pontefract Park. Its thriving local market, range of chains and independent shops and vibrant pubs make daily life convenient and enjoyable, while superb transport links, with easy access to Leeds, Wakefield, and beyond, make it an ideal location for commuters.

The event will provide visitors an opportunity to explore firsthand the artisanship that goes into the Harron Homes design. On the day, attendees will be treated to coffee and cakes while having an opportunity to meet Harron’s expert sales team, who will be on hand to discuss available homes and the range of purchasing options.

The first showhome is the four-bedroom Shelford, a standout property offering modern, flexible living across two spacious floors. At the heart of the home is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, complete with French doors opening onto the rear garden. Upstairs, four well-proportioned double bedrooms provide space for all the family, with the principal bedroom benefiting from a stylish en-suite. A separate utility room and integral garage ensure plenty of storage space, while a private driveway and beautifully landscaped gardens complete the home’s impressive specification.

The Brackley, a three-bedroom semi-detached home, offers an open-plan kitchen and dining area perfect for family meals or entertaining guests, with French doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a private en-suite, providing a touch of luxury alongside everyday convenience. The two other generously sized bedrooms, as well as a downstairs WC, make this house-style a perfect choice for growing families.

Katie Charlesworth, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to welcome potential buyers to experience the showhomes at Castle Gardens. These homes provide an excellent opportunity to see the outstanding quality and thoughtful design that define our developments.

“Castle Gardens offers a unique blend of modern living in a historic setting, and we’re confident that the Shelford and Brackley showhomes will inspire visitors as they explore what could be their future home.”

The showhome launch takes place between 10:30am and 5:30pm on 1st November 2025 at De Lacy Way, Pontefract, WF8 1HY. Castle Gardens is made up of three- and four-bedroom homes including bungalows, with prices starting from £265,000. For more information, call 01977 800867 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/west-yorkshire/castle-gardens.