Here are 13 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

We’re taking a look at some of the new properties in Calderdale that have entered the market this week, from April 3.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST

Here are 13 new properties that are for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for £900,000

1. Dean Lane, Sowerby Bridge

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for £900,000 Photo: Fine & Country

This three bedroom semi-detached property is for sale for £295,000 with WS Residential.

2. Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse

This three bedroom semi-detached property is for sale for £295,000 with WS Residential. Photo: WS Residential

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £375,000 with eXp UK.

3. School Green, Brighouse

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £375,000 with eXp UK. Photo: eXp UK

This three bedroom property is on the market with V G Estate Agent for £180,000

4. North Royd, Barkisland

This three bedroom property is on the market with V G Estate Agent for £180,000 Photo: V G Estate Agent

