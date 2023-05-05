News you can trust since 1853
Here are 15 new properties in Halifax and Calderdale that have been added to the market

We’re taking a look at some of the new properties in Calderdale that have entered the market this week, from May 1.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:42 BST

Here are new properties that are for sale in Calderdale on Rightmove right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £600,000 with EweMove

1. Blackwood Hall, Luddendenfoot

This four bedroom detached home is on the market for £600,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove

This two bedroom cottage is for sale with Bramleys for £220,000

2. Scar Bottom Lane, Greetland

This two bedroom cottage is for sale with Bramleys for £220,000 Photo: Bramleys

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £160,000 with Bramleys

3. The Newlands, Sowerby Bridge

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £160,000 with Bramleys Photo: Bramleys

This three bedroom home is for sale with William H. Brown for £180,000

4. Beechwood Avenue, Halifax

This three bedroom home is for sale with William H. Brown for £180,000 Photo: William H. Brown

