Here are 17 new properties in Halifax and beyond that have been added to the market

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Midgley, Halifax This five bedroom home is on the market for £625,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2 . Bramston Gardens, Rastrick This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £215,000 with Ryder & Dutton Photo: Ryder & Dutton Photo Sales

3 . Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe This four bedroom home is on the market for £435,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales