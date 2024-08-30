Here are 17 new properties in Halifax and beyond that have been added to the market

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST
Here some of the properties in Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning August 26.

Here are 17 of the new properties that are for sale in Calderdale currently on Rightmove.

This five bedroom home is on the market for £625,000 with EweMove

1. Midgley, Halifax

This five bedroom home is on the market for £625,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £215,000 with Ryder & Dutton

2. Bramston Gardens, Rastrick

This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £215,000 with Ryder & Dutton Photo: Ryder & Dutton

This four bedroom home is on the market for £435,000 with Charnock Bates

3. Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe

This four bedroom home is on the market for £435,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with William H. Brown

4. Moorlands Crescent, Halifax

This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown

