Here are 17 new properties in Halifax and beyond that have been added to the market
Published 17th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST
Here some of the properties in Calderdale that have entered the market from the week beginning August 26.
1. Midgley, Halifax
This five bedroom home is on the market for £625,000 with EweMove Photo: EweMove
2. Bramston Gardens, Rastrick
This two bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £215,000 with Ryder & Dutton Photo: Ryder & Dutton
3. Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe
This four bedroom home is on the market for £435,000 with Charnock Bates Photo: Charnock Bates
4. Moorlands Crescent, Halifax
This three bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £170,000 with William H. Brown Photo: William H. Brown