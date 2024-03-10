Here's how long it takes to sell a house in different areas of Halifax
House buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool is updated monthly and the latest dataset analysed over 184 property sales across the region between February 2023 and February 2024.
The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.
In the HX2 postcode, out of the 53 tracked properties in the 12 months to February 2024, home sellers were waiting 132 days on average from listing to completion.
Properties were selling the fastest in the HX1 and HX4 postcodes. 56 homes in these areas took 119 days to sell on average.
Properties in HX3, 56 homes took 126 days to sell on average.
Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam commented: “Although buyer demand hasn’t waned over the course of the pandemic, the length of time for transactions to complete has certainly lengthened.”
“Operational activity has still pretty much continued, but the home sales industry – like many others – has had to learn to adapt over the last year. Many solicitors, mortgage brokers and other professionals in our sector have been working from home which has often resulted in administrative and other operational delays,” he continued.
“However, with positive news around the vaccine roll-out, as more people gradually return to offices and agencies, we’re cautiously optimistic about things picking up over the course of the year.”