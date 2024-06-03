Homelessness charity celebrates funding win
Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen has received a donation of £1,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.
The charity is run by volunteer Natalie Mellor who spends her weekends cooking and handing out homemade meals for up to 70 local individuals in need each week.
Persimmon West Yorkshire Managing Director, Christopher Hull and Calderdale Council Leader, Cllr Jane Scullion met Natalie to formally present a cheque for £1,000.
Cllr Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council Leader, said: “The Council has a priority to reduce inequalities. Tackling poverty is a key part of this, and it’s wonderful to see the efforts of Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen, and the support of Persimmon, representing the kindness of our communities to help people in need.”
Natalie Mellor, Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen, said: “We want to express our profound appreciation for Persimmon’s incredible donation.
“The funds will play a vital role in advancing our mission and positively impacting the lives of those we assist. With this support, we are empowered to sustain essential services and provide vital support to individuals in need.”
Christopher Hull, Managing Director Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “It’s a pleasure to support organisations that play such an important role in their local communities.
“The work Natalie does through Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen is incredible and we hope this donation helps to make a difference.”