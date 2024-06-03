Homelessness charity celebrates funding win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local community organisation based in Halifax is celebrating after successfully applying for funding.

Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen has received a donation of £1,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The charity is run by volunteer Natalie Mellor who spends her weekends cooking and handing out homemade meals for up to 70 local individuals in need each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Persimmon West Yorkshire Managing Director, Christopher Hull and Calderdale Council Leader, Cllr Jane Scullion met Natalie to formally present a cheque for £1,000.

Persimmon West Yorkshire MD and Calderdale Council Leader present a cheque for £1,000

Cllr Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council Leader, said: “The Council has a priority to reduce inequalities. Tackling poverty is a key part of this, and it’s wonderful to see the efforts of Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen, and the support of Persimmon, representing the kindness of our communities to help people in need.”

Natalie Mellor, Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen, said: “We want to express our profound appreciation for Persimmon’s incredible donation.

“The funds will play a vital role in advancing our mission and positively impacting the lives of those we assist. With this support, we are empowered to sustain essential services and provide vital support to individuals in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Hull, Managing Director Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “It’s a pleasure to support organisations that play such an important role in their local communities.