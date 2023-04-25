News you can trust since 1853
View of Halifax, from Beacon HillView of Halifax, from Beacon Hill
House prices in Calderdale: Here are the 13 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

People wanting an expensive house in Calderdale can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:22 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the borough, the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million. It is almost 60 times more expensive to buy a home in this exclusive London community than in County Durham’s Horden, the cheapest part of the country, where the average sale price comes in at just £57,500.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

It is not just the area of Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park that has staggeringly high property prices.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 66 have average house prices of at least £1 million. Of these millionaire communities, 89% can be found in the capital.

Nationally, property prices are continuing to rise. Monthly figures published as part of HM Land Registry’s House Price Index show how the market has changed over the last year. Figures for September 2022 show the average property price in England was £307,710, more than £25,000 more expensive than a year before.How do property prices compare across Calderdale? Here we reveal the 13 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property.

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £228,500

1. Skircoat Green

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £228,500 Photo: Google Street View

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £225,000

2. Hebden Bridge

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £225,000 Photo: James Hardisty

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £207,250

3. Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £207,250 Photo: Google Street View

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £206,000

4. Hipperholme

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £206,000 Photo: Google Street View

