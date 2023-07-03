House prices in Calderdale: the 10 areas where property values are rising fastest, according to new data

New figures show the neighbourhoods of Calderdale where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Calderdale which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Mixenden Mixenden saw prices rise by 70.1% in a year, with average properties selling for £131,000 in 2022.

2 . Rastrick East Rastrick East saw prices rise by 25.0% in a year, with average properties selling for £225,000 in 2022.

3 . Sowerby & Luddendenfoot Sowerby & Luddendenfoot saw prices rise by 17.8% in a year, with average properties selling for £188,500 in 2022.

4 . Pellon East Pellon East saw prices rise by 11.9% in a year, with average properties selling for £75,000 in 2022.