House prices in Calderdale: The cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures. Picture: Robert Herhold - stock.adobe.com

House prices in Calderdale: The 14 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of Calderdale have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Calderdale which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Pellon East, the average house price in 2022 was £75,000.

1. Pellon East

In Pellon East, the average house price in 2022 was £75,000. Photo: Google Street View

In King Cross, the average house price in 2022 was £83,000.

2. King Cross

In King Cross, the average house price in 2022 was £83,000. Photo: Google Street View

In Ovenden East, the average house price in 2022 was £100,475.

3. Ovenden East

In Ovenden East, the average house price in 2022 was £100,475. Photo: Google Street View

In Pellon West & Highroad Well, the average house price in 2022 was £106,000.

4. Pellon West & Highroad Well

In Pellon West & Highroad Well, the average house price in 2022 was £106,000. Photo: Google Street View

