News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
9 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
14 minutes ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
1 hour ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
Most affordable neighbourhoods in Calderdale. Picture: anitalvdb - stock.adobe.comMost affordable neighbourhoods in Calderdale. Picture: anitalvdb - stock.adobe.com
Most affordable neighbourhoods in Calderdale. Picture: anitalvdb - stock.adobe.com

House prices in Calderdale: the 14 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Calderdale have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Calderdale, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.How do property prices compare in Calderdale? Here we reveal the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

45 photos that will take you right back to a Halifax night out back in 2008

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £75,000

1. Pellon East

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £75,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £84,500

2. King Cross

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £84,500 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £102,500

3. Pellon West & Highroad Well

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £102,500 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £105,000

4. Ovenden East

Average price paid for a property, year to Sep 2022 - £105,000 Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:CalderdaleHOUSE pricesOffice for National StatisticsCounty DurhamEnglandWalesHumberYorkshire