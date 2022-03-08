Incredible character End-terrace house in the highly sought after location of Wainstalls.

Very rare to the market, Spring Terrace, an incredible character End-terrace house with mullion windows and stunning views, in the highly sought after location of Wainstalls.

The entrance, via a stone porch, leads into the main ground floor rooms that include an incredible size living room with lots of original features including exposed beams and feature fireplace, a second lounge with woodburning fireplace, and a well-appointed, bright modern kitchen with a door leading in to the rear garden.

The first floor comprices four good size bedooms, with house bathroom, the main bedroom with en-suite.

To the side of the property there is over an acre of land, and to the rear an incredible size garden with stunning views and three separate out buildings. The property also comes with off-street parking for several cars.

This beautiful character house is for sale priced with offers over £425,000 with agents Reeds Rains. For more information call 01422 348989 or visit the website reedsrains.co.uk

