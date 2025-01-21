Inside large detached home in prime area, with landscaped garden and studio office

The entrance hall with spindled staircase and overhead gallery gives a strong first impression and leads to three well-appointed reception rooms.

The lounge has a multi fuel stove within a feature fireplace, a polished tile floor, and ornate ceiling decor with a central rose.

Natural light floods the dining room that looks over the garden, then the newly renovated breakfast kitchen with quartz worktops and integrated appliances, has a central island and bi-fold doors to the garden.

With seven sizeable and individually designed bedrooms, the property caters well for numbers, with four modern bathrooms, and plenty of versatile space.

The main bedroom has both an en suite bathroom and a dressing room, and the house bathroom, with both bath and walk-in shower, is currently undergoing modernisation. A second bathroom includes a jacuzzi style bath.

Two bedrooms have wardrobes, one other has an en suite shower room, and one is currently used as a games room

There's a detached double garage with office or studio above, and the location on West Avenue, Savile Park, is a peaceful setting conveniently close to local amenities, outstanding schools, and transport links.

A front, established garden has a path to the front door of the house, while to the side, a block-paved drive provides parking for several vehicles, and leads to a rear detached double garage with a studio with shower room above.

The rear landscaped garden with patio, lawn and mature plants and shrubs. This home in West Avenue, Savile Park, Halifax​, is for sale at £895,000, with Property at Kemp and Co, Halifax, tel. 01422 349222.

