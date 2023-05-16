Inside this select home, in a beautiful setting on site of former church

This stone built house was constructed in the 1980s, on the site of a former parish church, and is one of a small, select cluster of homes in a private setting.

Lime Trees stands above Luddendenfoot, with amazing views over the valley.

Wildlife ranging from deer and foxes to many bird species is seen frequently in the rural hideaway, but Luddendenfoot is a stroll away, and a railway station is within two miles at Mytholmroyd.

The property's main accommodation is arranged around an octagonal reception and dining hall, with a 'window wall', a staircase and gallery landing.

The high spec breakfast kitchen, with separate utility room, has a limestone tiled floor, cream shaker-style units and built in appliances that include a fridge-freezer, dishwasher, oven, combination microwave, gas hob and wine-cooler.

A living room with feature corner fireplace is bright and airy, with garden views, and leads to an L-shape study.

A lobby and a cloakroom complete the ground floor, with the double garage and rear workshop linked to the house.

Sizeable gardens are designed to be manageable. The front lawned garden looks over the valley, and there is a south-west facing courtyard as a suntrap, perfect for entertaining.

Colourful planting creates interest behind the house, with a lawn, a natural spring, and a large kitchen garden with fruit trees.

There's a summerhouse in a vantage point for views, and a greenhouse.

A front driveway provides parking.

Four double bedrooms include a master bedroom with en suite, and there's a beamed house bathroom with a double-ended bath and shower.

A versatile space over the garage is currently used as a family room but could serve many purposes. It has a coal-effect gas fire and a front vista.

Offers over £600,000 are invited for Lime Trees, Blackwood Hall, Luddendenfoot, HX2 6HD by EweMove, tel. 03333 44 11 99.

