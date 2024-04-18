Inside this unique property near Todmorden, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms

With quality fixtures and fittings throughout, the property has a garden room, and a garden office with views, that have ethernet connections and power.

A stable block, with ethernet and power supply, contains two large looseboxes with automatic waterers and rubber mat flooring, two pony boxes, a large hay storage area and a wall mounted electric shower, with around 3.5 acres of land.

Inside the house are lovely bright rooms with wooden beams and exposed stone walls.

An oak door leads from hallway to kitchen and dining room, with access also to the utility, a w.c. and plant room.

The open plan kitchen with central island features an exposed stone side wall, fitted units with granite worktops, and a modern electric Everhot oven with mirrored splashback. Appliances include an integrated Bosch dishwasher and microwave.

A charming window seat and display cabinet sit next to the dining area, and there’s a walk in pantry.

In the spacious living room is a stone fireplace with multi-fuel Clearview stove. Patio doors open to a raised private seating area.

An oak and glass staircase runs from the kitchen to the first floor landing with its stone walls, beamed ceilings, viewing gallery, and walk-in linen store.

The main bedroom is a large, sectioned double with beamed ceilings, a walk-in wardrobe and vanity room with feature lighting.

Its en-suite has a stand-alone bath, with a walk-in shower, and a stunning stone arch with frosted glass window.

Another double bedroom has a stone window surround, and a third features an exposed stone wall, with good furniture space. Both have en suite shower rooms.

A garden with planted areas above the drive has a stunning valley vista, and a freshwater pond.

The driveway has parking for several vehicles and, like the gardens, is gated and fenced.

Land stretches to the front of the property, with direct access from the stables and driveway. Grazing is split into two fields, bothwith running water supply.

This property in Grey Stone Lane, Todmorden, is priced at £950,000, with Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge.

