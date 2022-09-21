A mother and child from Halifax have been left amazed by a “monster” sunflower which has grown to a staggering 14ft and 1ins in their garden.

Polly Christopher and her seven-year old son, Zacharia, of Skircoat Green, have been closely monitoring, and tending to, their lofty garden companion since seeds were planted during Easter as part of a Beavers group competition.

But, five months on, the sunflower has shown no signs of dwindling.

Seven-year old Zach Garcia stands proudly next to the giant 14ft sunflower in Halifax that he has been growing since Easter.

Polly said: “It just looks wonderful. It is 14ft with nine heads and it is majestic. The Triffid of Halifax!

“It has just kept growing and growing and growing. It is out in the garden but it is just massive. We have been looking after it and watering it. Obviously, we won the competition without a shadow of a doubt! It is just so big.

“We do grow things but this monster triffid just won’t stop growing. I do think there are some local cats and birds missing in the vicinity - she’s feeding! I do not know what she is feeding on. It is very bizarre but she is wonderful.”

Four miles across town, Frank Lister, 92, from Northowram, has been left similarly surprised with his very own overgrown sunflower.

Polly Christopher standing next to the "monster" sunflower in her Halifax garden, which has grown to over 14ft tall

He said: “I got a packet of seeds and just thought I’d give it a try. I didn’t do anything special. I put them in front of the greenhouse and it’s now over 8ft. They’ve grown bigger than the greenhouse.

“I am not a mad, keen gardener. I usually just grow tomatoes. The stalks are as thick as my wrists at the bottom. They are like a tree!”

Polly has suggested that a local annual sunflower competition should be staged in Halifax to showcase amateur gardeners’ best triffid efforts.

She added: “I think it would be really good. They have sunflower competitions all around the world and Halifax has got loads of areas where you can throw a few seeds down and get something going.