Land for sale on historic site near Hebden Bridge includes graveyard
An historic country site with chapel ruins between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden is for sale - with a graveyard as part of the lot.
Mount Olivet and Naze Bottom Graveyard site is off Jumble Hole Road in Charlestown, on a wooded hillside.
Its asking price with Claire Sheehan Estate Agents is around £90,000, and it is attracting some interest.
Previous plans to build a three-storey detached property on the site were refused in 2020.
Claire Sheehan said: "This is a very special location with an interesting history and we are looking for buyers who will appreciate the location and either suggest a more eco-friendly proposal to Calderdale or possibly appreciate the site as it is today."
One interested party has shown interest in the site purely for the preservation of trees, she added.
A mostly single track country lane leads to the Jumble Hole site, which is of historic significance and lies by the intersection of the Pennine Way and Pennine Bridle Way.
Not much of the chapel that opened there in 1842 remains. A date stone in the Naze Bottom Graveyard displays 1846.
The sister chapel to Mount Zion Baptist Chapel at Heptonstall closed for worship around 1909 and was demolished around 1946.
A rear boundary wall and remnants of a fireplace can be seen, plus a chapel window.
Call 01422 842007 for details.
Anyone interested in developing the site should contact Calderdale Planning Department for information on 01422 392237.
