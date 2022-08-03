Live in style, in this roomy canalside home with views

Woodbank’s flexible layout includes a modern, detached office, and four to five bedrooms - one currently used as a gym.

With the hallway and dining kitchen at ground floor level are two main reception rooms, the gym room, plus a fitted utility room and a w.c.. Above, there’s the principal bedroom suite with en suite shower room and dressing room, and three further bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, then the family bathroom with walk-in double shower.

The dining kitchen has high gloss Shaker style units with integrated appliances that include a Rangemaster Hi-Lite range cooker.Within the dining area is breakfast bar seating and French doors to the garden.

An angled bay window adds interest to the sitting room, with its coal effect gas fire on marble hearth with timber surround.

Bi-fold doors lead to decking from the lounge, that has a wood burning stove, and a ceiling mounted projector with motorised ceiling screen.

Areas of decking are extensive and ideal for entertaining. There’s a curved staircase to the plant-fringed patio with hot tub, and parking for several cars on the driveway.

Woodbank, Wakefield Road, Salterhebble, is for sale at £495,000 with Charnock Bates, Halifax.

Call 01422 380100 for details.

1. Canal and country views from the decking Decked seating areas extend around the property, to make the most of the vista. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

2. Dining kitchen with outdoor access In the kitchen are shaker style units with a larder cupboard, and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, wine cooler and a Rangemaster Hi-Lite range cooker. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

3. Indoor to outdoor living A relaxed seating area that opens to decking outside. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

4. A home gym A versatile room on the ground floor that is currently used as a gymnasium. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales