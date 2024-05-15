Location, Location, Location: See inside this detached home in Hipperholme that is on the market for £1,100,000

Cockroft Farm was purchased in 2007 as a three-bedroom bungalow by the current vendors who have carried out extensive renovations and extensions to create a bespoke, six-bedroom family home.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hallway/utility, cloakroom, open plan living kitchen and dining area leading to a sunroom and lounge.

There is an accessible bedroom with en-suite, study/bedroom, further large bedroom with external access and house bathroom.

Principal bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, second double bedroom with en-suite and dressing area, third double bedroom/cinema room with en-suite and boiler room to the first floor.

Outside to the front of the property a driveway provides private parking for several cars. Flagged pathways provide access to the side door with a ramp providing wheelchair access.

To the rear, a double garage with WC and void above offers a home office/playroom, a summerhouse with self-built bar creates the perfect space for entertaining friends and family while enjoying an outlook over the South-West facing 1.98-acres of grazing land, bordered by mature plants and shrubbery with woodland aspect.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk

