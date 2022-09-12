Look around this magnificent £1.75m manor house for sale near Halifax

Built originally for Samuel Bentley, the constable and overseer for Shelf, and his wife Mary, Hargreaves Head House was from 1937 the home of Dr Lindsay Clark, chief surgeon for Halifax.

It has the two-bedroom Hargreaves Cottage in the grounds, currently undergoing renovation.

The Grade ll listed manor house has a door lintel dated 1693, and stunning architecture. Rebuilt around 1740, with alterations in the 1800s, it has an air of grandeur, not least from the sheer size and scale of its rooms.

Some external architectural highlights include the central doorway with architrave and frieze, and sash windows.

A Jerusalem marble floor lines the entrance hall with open fireplace, while the drawing room, with oak floor, has Queen Anne wood panelling, and a concealed entrance to the sitting room. This lovely room has a brass fireplace, and leads to an orangery with lantern ceiling.

Within the dining kitchen is a granite topped island, and a Falcon five-ring electric range oven. A separate utility room is useful, as is the pantry.

There is a formal dining room, and a study.

A staircase, lit by a stained glass window, leads to the landing and five bedrooms. The master suite has bespoke furniture, a walk-in wardrobe, a free standing bath and a shower, all with gold fitments.

Bedrooms are traditional in style, with two further house bathrooms and a washroom.

Gardens with patios have extensive lawns, mature trees and ornamental box hedging. There is a triple garage and a detached annexe.Hargreaves Head House, Northowram, Halifax, is for sale with Yorkshire's Finest, at £1,750,000. Call 01484 432773 for more information.

1. A manorial home Looking across the front of the house, with its immaculate gardens. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

2. The dining kitchen A central island with granite work surface is a main feature of the kitchen. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

3. A luxurious bathroom A free standing slipper bath and walk-in shower feature within this bathroom. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales

4. A spacious reception room This stunning sitting room has a brass fireplace, and leads through to the orangery. Photo: Yorkshire's Finest Photo Sales