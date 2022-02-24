The stunning views are shared by the south-facing garden that has three vantage areas designed for outdoor relaxation.

Bright and spacious throughout, this unique home has been carefully extended and includes a large open plan living kitchen and diner.

It is light and airy with countryside visible through windows. The oak parquet floor is heated from beneath, as in the lounge.

Shaker style units and a central island with breakfast bar have Quartz marble surfaces, while an oak stable door opens to a shelved pantry.

Fitted appliances include a double oven, five ring gas hob with built in extraction device, and a dishwasher.

A brick feature wall adds character, and sliding doors from living space open to a patio... ideal for entertaining.

Within the kitchen, an adjoining purpose-built study and the hallway are electrically operated blinds controlled by Alexa, with separate remote controls.

Dimmable inset ceiling LED spotlights are used throughout the house, that also benefits from modern wiring to save electricity, and full insulation.

Glass double doors link kitchen and lounge, the latter with a cosy wood burning stove and a valley vista. Sliding doors reveal a balcony with glass balustrade.

There are three double bedrooms, two with en suite facilities, and a house bathroom on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom suite has a walk in wardrobe with dressing area, an ensuite bathroom and balcony. This en suite has a bath with mixer tap and television, and a step-in shower.

A boot room, a large utility and the double garage are found on the lower ground floor.

Landscaped and lawned gardens surround the property, that has a gated driveway.

Patio and terrace seating allows for outdoor entertaining, and an external lighting system illuminates the whole building. A security system is installed.

Cairnwood, 1 Stones Drive, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, is priced at £795,000. Call Charnock Bates on 01422 380100 for more information.

Impressive: Outdoor lighting creates a spectacular vision at night. The property has a full security system too.

