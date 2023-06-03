Look inside one of Todmorden's most expensive properties, currently available on Rightmove

Take a look at this character property nestled within a private development of bespoke prestigious homes in Todmorden.

The property at Henshaw Woods, Todmorden boasts versatile accommodation, perfectly designed for modern living.

A living kitchen, ideal for culinary enthusiasts, is complemented by two additional reception rooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

The bedrooms feature integral walk-in closets in all but the master bedroom, which boasts integrated wardrobes and a separate dressing room.

Two sets of bifold doors invite the beauty of the outdoors in. One set leads from the hallway to a charming courtyard, while the other opens up from the kitchen to a delightful garden.

There is a large raised sun deck with a glass balustrade and from this vantage point, you can revel in the panoramic rural views that stretch as far as the eye can see.

With excellent transport links, including a 25-minute train ride to Manchester and a 40-minute journey to Leeds, this property offers the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility.

This five bedroom detached property is on the market for £1,350,000 with Strike.

1 . Henshaw Woods, Todmorden The property is on the market for £1,350,000 Photo: Strike Photo Sales

2 . Henshaw Woods, Todmorden The kitchen is ideal for culinary enthusiasts Photo: Strike Photo Sales

3 . Henshaw Woods, Todmorden The kitchen is ideal for culinary enthusiasts Photo: Strike Photo Sales

4 . Henshaw Woods, Todmorden The living kitchen is complemented by two additional reception rooms, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining. Photo: Strike Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5