An open plan kitchen with diner, rooms with beamed ceilings, and flexible accommodation make this a home with wide appeal.

The kitchen has white granite work surfaces, with shaker style units, and there’s a separate utility room.

Along with dining and living rooms, the latter with a modern wall fire feature, there’s a cosy snug with log burner set in a stone chimney breast, a shower room and another reception room currently used for therapy, that could be adapted to a bedroom, home office, or other.

Three double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and one with an en-suite, are on the first floor, along with a house bathroom.

The annexe could suit elderly or teenage family members, and includes a living room with under floor heating and French doors to a side garden, a kitchen with fitted units, a double bedroom with wardrobes and a bathroom with vanity unit.

Wrap around gardens with plants and shrubs include a patio area, with a garage, two sheds and a greenhouse.

Hill End Farm, Norwood Green, is for sale with Peter David Properties, Brighouse, priced £795,000.

For more information call 01484 719191.

