Look inside this former home of a Halifax MP that is now for sale

Recent works included the impressive house exterior, for which all stone was locally sourced.

Brantwood is the former family home of Rt Hon John Henry (Harry) Whitley, MP for Halifax and Speaker of the House of Commons from 1921 to 1928.

On a 0.25 acre plot, it has a shared driveway, gardens with lawns, and parking space. The property was converted from one building in to two semi-detached homes in the 1950s.

A solid, original door leads to the hallway, with ground floor rooms including a study, a living room with feature fireplace and chandelier, and the kitchen with polished stone floor tiles, stained glass windows, Quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

A dining room is well lit by large windows and a raised glass ceiling.

Even the smallest of four bedrooms is super-sized, and the master bedroom has a dressing area and en suite. The house bathroom features a Victorian bathtub, a large shower, and a brass towel rail.

On the lower floor is a games room with an original fireplace. Further areas now used for storage include an ideal space for entertaining. A fourth bedroom currently in use as an office has its own exterior door.

Brantwood, Stafford Road, Halifax, is for sale priced £684, 995 with Rosedale and Jones Property Consultants.

1. Gateway to the property Stone pillars form a grand entrance Buy photo

2. A fitted kitchen The light and bright, modern kitchen has a central island Buy photo

3. Elegant lounge This lounge has a focal fireplace and benefits from large windows Buy photo

4. Dining area This dining room features blue walls and large, arched windows Buy photo