Look inside this lovely 'hidden' cottage near the centre of Halifax

It has three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, and a stunning modern dining kitchen and bathroom.

There is an attractive garden, and multiple parking spaces, while Halifax town centre is just a mile’s walk away.

The breakfasting kitchen has a range set in to the chimney breast, with pale grey units, white granite work surfaces, and multiple integrated appliances.

A central island unit includes a breakfast bar for up to four people.

Patio doors lead outside from a lovely lounge that overlooks the gardens.

A glass panelled staircase rises to to the first floor with its three double bedrooms and luxurious house bathroom where a free-standing bath fronts a deep opaque window and there is a walk-in, wet room style shower.

One bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while both other bedrooms have niche lighting features.

A lawned garden with a stone patio lies to the front of the house.

Priced at £350,000, 3 The Royds, Birdcage Lane, Halifax, is for sale with Boococks estate agents.

Call 01422 386376 for further information.

1. Stone pillared gateway A grand entrance to The Royds Photo Sales

2. Driveway and garden Looking down the long driveway from the cottage. Photo Sales

3. A modern kitchen Fitted units and appliances within the cottage kitchen Photo Sales

4. Spacious lounge The roomy lounge with patio doors leading outside. Photo Sales