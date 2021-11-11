Look inside this unique home, with a sun room, a snooker room and some stunning views

The modern family home gives the impression of space from the outset, with a large central hallway.

An open plan kitchen and diner includes units with granite worktops, and a free standing island. There’s a cosy wood burning stove, with Rangemaster double electric fan ovens, a grill and five ring gas hob, and a dishwasher. A utility room is adjacent.

A focal point of the sitting room is an integrated digital screen feature fireplace, while the conservatory has great views, and doors to outside.

On the lower ground floor is a reception or playroom, and beyond that a games room with a full-size Riley snooker table. This floor also has a double bedroom and a separate W.C..

Further ground floor bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite wet room. The loft is accessed by telescopic ladder.

Another bedroom also has an en-suite, with a walk-in wardrobe, and French doors to an elevated seating area.

There’s a stylish house bathroom and a bedroom used as a study.

To the front is a lawned garden and driveways to two garages. A lawn stretches out behind with a decked area, and there is a vegetable garden.

Broadfield House, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland, is priced £550,000. Call Ryder and Dutton on 01422 433849.

1. The modern kitchen diner A central island with breakfast bar and storage adds to the kitchen facilities. Photo Sales

2. Games room facility A full size snooker table takes pride of place in this lower ground floor room. Photo Sales

3. Conservatory or sun room This attractive room has views out to the coutryside beyond the village. Photo Sales

4. A comfortable lounge Part of the spacious lounge with door through to the sun room Photo Sales