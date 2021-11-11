Look inside this unique home, with a sun room, a snooker room and some stunning views

The modern family home gives the impression of space from the outset, with a large central hallway.
An open plan kitchen and diner includes units with granite worktops, and a free standing island. There’s a cosy wood burning stove, with Rangemaster double electric fan ovens, a grill and five ring gas hob, and a dishwasher. A utility room is adjacent.
A focal point of the sitting room is an integrated digital screen feature fireplace, while the conservatory has great views, and doors to outside.
On the lower ground floor is a reception or playroom, and beyond that a games room with a full-size Riley snooker table. This floor also has a double bedroom and a separate W.C..
Further ground floor bedrooms include one with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite wet room. The loft is accessed by telescopic ladder.
Another bedroom also has an en-suite, with a walk-in wardrobe, and French doors to an elevated seating area.
There’s a stylish house bathroom and a bedroom used as a study.
To the front is a lawned garden and driveways to two garages. A lawn stretches out behind with a decked area, and there is a vegetable garden.
Broadfield House, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland, is priced £550,000. Call Ryder and Dutton on 01422 433849.