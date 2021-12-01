Look inside this unique, super-high spec family home, for sale near Halifax

The land on which it stands is by her childhood home on High Meadows and was bought initially by her grandfather to graze her pony.

Proud of her achievement in styling to the full the home she has lived in for 23 years, Vanessa Edkin would like to see the open-plan property enjoyed by a family who can appreciate its many fine qualities - not least the views that, in one instance, can be enjoyed from a bedroom bath tub.

“I’ve loved living here and the house has kept my family safe for all these years. Now it’s time to move on,” she said.

The home’s south-facing large garden with a summer house is worth special mention. An attractive front garden with decking, and a ​pond with​ fountain, is floodlit at night.

All fittings and furnishings are available for sale. Bespoke dining chairs, designed and made in Halifax to suit the house style, are one example.

With up to five bedrooms, (one above the integral double garage is used currently as a games room), the master has an en suite facility, and a dressing room big enough to be a bedroom. It also features a Sonos​ ​ceiling speaker​.​

Designer wallpaper and designer radiators are common features throughout.

​One​ double room with dressing room features the​ open roll top bathtub​ and shower, that sit on ​a tiled platform by a window.​ A house bathroom has a corner bath within its suite.

The b​espoke fitted kitchen w​ith​ ​island​ breakfast bar​ ​has units with​ bespoke steel door handles and ​gold in layered granite worktops, and there are​ multiple ​integrated Bosch ​and Zanussi appliances. French doors open to a ​r​ear patio.

A central feature of the living room is an inset dual aspect gas fire​, shared by the dining area. A purpose built entertainment wall ​has television and storage space.

From the dining room with its statement chandelier, you can look across the valley. ​Even t​he staircase​ is lined with designer wallpaper and ​has ​a bespoke steel ban​n​ister​.​

Canterbury Croft, Minster Close, Greetland, is for sale with Marsh and Marsh estate agents, priced £650,000. Call 01422 648400.

1. Stunning open plan living The stylish, light and spacious kitchen and dining area. Photo Sales

2. Rooms with a golden touch An alternative angle to the open plan living areas on the ground floor. Photo Sales

3. Dining space with a statement chandelier Fixtures and furniture within the property, many of which are bespoken hand-made items, are all available for sale. Photo Sales

4. Space to relax in A stunning but comfortable lounge with entertainment wall and the dual aspect fire feature. Photo Sales