Million pound properties: These are 12 of the most expensive homes that are currently for sale in Calderdale

Here are 12 of the most expensive properties that are currently listed on Rightmove in Calderdale.
1. Northowram, Halifax
This property in Northowram is on the market for offers in the region of £1,750,000 with Yorkshire's Finest. The home benefits from seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and three acres of gardens.
Photo: Yorkshire's Finest
2. Beestonley Lane, Halifax
This property on Beestonley Lane, Halifax is for sale for £1,600,000 with Fine & Country. The Four Bedroom Farmhouse benefits from an additional one bedroom cottage and Freehold Equestrian Facility.
Photo: Fine & Country
3. Higher Murgatshaw Farm, Colden Valley, Hebden Bridge
This property in the Colden Valley is on the market for offers over £1,250,000 with Charnock Bates. This desirable property will be of special interest to purchasers who are looking for a long term family home with future development potential or those who have equestrian interests.
Photo: Charnock Bates
4. Lee House, Lee Lane, Shibden
This property at Shibden is on the market with Charnock Bates for offers over £1,250,000. The Grade ll listed Georgian style residence is nestled within the heart of the highly sought after and picturesque Shibden Valley.
Photo: Charnock Bates