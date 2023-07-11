News you can trust since 1853
New homes development in Halifax has been completed - 20 new three-bedroom homes in Wheatley

A development of 20 new three-bedroom family homes in Halifax has been completed.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

The homes are located in the village of Wheatley and was built by family run developers, HJK Properties.

The homes at Wheatley Place are designed for modern family living, with an open plan kitchen and dining area, as well as a separate living room to allow for privacy. The completed properties all come with fitted kitchens, a ground floor toilet, family bathrooms with overhead showers and flooring installed throughout, making them ready to move straight into. All homes also benefit from having off-road parking for two cars and enclosed rear gardens.

HJK Properties head of sales, Elli Peak, says: “As with all the developments we undertake, our priority has been to deliver quality homes that are genuinely affordable to people at the start of their property journeys. Halifax is becoming increasingly popular with young families and couples who are being priced out of Leeds, so we wanted to provide them with a product that is as cost effective as renting. First time buyers are especially worried about mortgages at the moment and we are aware that the difference of £30,000 on the asking price can make repayment unaffordable for those on average incomes.

Wheatley Place
Wheatley Place
“Three bedroom homes with separate living spaces give buyers flexibility over how they use their properties and allow for hybrid working, as well as providing space to grow.”

The mews properties are available from £195,000 and for more information on the properties visit www.wheatley-place.co.uk

