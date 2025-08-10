New homes in Halifax: First foundations laid at 75-home Halifax development
The 75-home community on Paddock Lane, named West End Green, is underway ahead of its launch later this year.
The development will also include eight affordable homes and seven discount market homes aimed at helping first-time buyers and families.
West End Green will provide 1.25 acres of public open space, 52 new trees, 5284 new plants, and contribute £148,619 to public open space offsite.
Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are starting to see West End Green take shape and it’s a great opportunity for us to meet the demand for high-quality housing in this area of West Yorkshire.
“As the development progresses, there will be opportunities for a wide range of potential home buyers.
"We are looking forward to investing in the community to benefit new and existing residents in Halifax.”