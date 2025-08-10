New homes in Halifax: First foundations laid at 75-home Halifax development

Barratt Homes has laid the foundations for the first properties at its brand-new development in Halifax.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 75-home community on Paddock Lane, named West End Green, is underway ahead of its launch later this year.

The development will also include eight affordable homes and seven discount market homes aimed at helping first-time buyers and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Firth outside the upcoming West End Green development. Picture: Barratt Homes/Steve Baker SGB Photography

West End Green will provide 1.25 acres of public open space, 52 new trees, 5284 new plants, and contribute £148,619 to public open space offsite.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are starting to see West End Green take shape and it’s a great opportunity for us to meet the demand for high-quality housing in this area of West Yorkshire.

“As the development progresses, there will be opportunities for a wide range of potential home buyers.

"We are looking forward to investing in the community to benefit new and existing residents in Halifax.”

For more information about the upcoming development visit www.barratthomes.co.uk