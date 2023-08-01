New three-bedroom properties of Old Town Mill conversion development in Hebden Bridge are released

The first phase is called Weavers Terrace and comprised four new-build townhouses.

This success has allowed Huddersfield-based property developer, Clay Developments to bring forward the launch of phase two, known as Carding Mill, with the first three triplex properties priced at £425,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, Carding Mill will comprise comprises 10 properties set over the five floors, each providing either two or three-bedroom accommodation.

The first properties of phase two of Old Town Mill in Hebden Bridge have been brought to market

The developer has reappointed West Yorkshire estate agent Charnock Bates to market the properties on its behalf, following their success in selling the Weavers Terrace phase of the development.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Clay Developments has an excellent reputation for building premium homes within the region and the new phase of properties at Old Town Mill will only further strengthen this reputation.

“We are already speaking to a number of prospective buyers who want to benefit from a thoughtfully designed, energy efficient premium home in a rural location close to both Halifax and Huddersfield.”

Called Carding Mill (pictured), properties at the development's second phase will be marketed by estate agency Charnock Bates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Town Mill takes its name from its site in Hebden Bridge, which was originally constructed around 1851 to function as a textile mill. Once complete, it will deliver 25 contemporary new homes to the region.

The three properties now available as part of phase two will benefit from an enclosed garden area laid to lawn with border planting. Each property is also allocated two parking spaces with an electric vehicle charging point.