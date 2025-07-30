Newett Homes brings 25 new homes to picturesque North Yorkshire village

Expanding its growing footprint across Yorkshire, Yorkshire-based housebuilder Newett Homes has announced an exciting new development of 25 homes in the charming village of Osgodby, North Yorkshire.

Situated just a few miles from Selby, the Clifton View development offers easy access to both Leeds and York, along with breathtaking views of the Yorkshire countryside. This vibrant new community presents an exceptional opportunity to own a high-quality, energy-efficient home in a contemporary setting.

The first homes will be available to purchase from October 2025, with a show home scheduled to open in early 2026. Clifton View features a mix of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes designed to cater to a diverse range of buyers, from first-time homeowners taking their first step on the property ladder, to families seeking a spacious new home and downsizers looking for comfort and convenience.

Sustainability is at the heart of Clifton View. Each home includes eco-friendly features such as solar panels, EV charging points, and boasts an impressive EPC rating of A or higher, helping homeowners reduce running costs and minimise their carbon footprint.

Osgodby offers the perfect blend of countryside tranquillity and modern convenience. Its small village atmosphere appeals to families and downsizers alike, while amazing road and rail links connect residents to nearby urban locations, providing the best of both worlds: a peaceful, out-of-town lifestyle within easy reach of city amenities.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, commented: "Clifton View is a fantastic new project for us, a stunning, modern development in a well-connected part of North Yorkshire. As always, we have designed these homes with contemporary living and energy efficiency in mind. We’re excited to bring this development to fruition and look forward to watching the community grow as construction progresses."