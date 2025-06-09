Newett Homes hosts event for aspiring homeowners at The Heath, Fenay Bridge

On Thursday 12th June, from 5pm to 8pm, Newett Homes is welcoming house-hunters to an evening at The Heath, in the heart of Fenay Bridge.

The ‘Golden Hour’ event promises a relaxed atmosphere where guests can soak up the summer views, chat with mortgage experts, and discover how part exchange could help them make their next move. Alongside advice and inspiration, there’ll be complimentary drinks and pizza, plus a chance to try your luck on the Golden Wheel, with prizes worth up to £5,000 up for grabs. From luxury staycations and interior upgrades to a dream holiday, this could be your golden ticket to something special.

The Heath has already made an impression, with its newly unveiled ‘Keyingham’ and ‘Saxton’ show homes drawing early interest. Tucked into a countryside setting but just 13 minutes from Huddersfield, the development blends scenic surroundings with commuter convenience, making it a real find for first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike.

If you'd like to attend for this laid-back, insightful evening, simply RSVP to Contact the sales team [email protected], 07591834009 and book your slot between 5pm and 8pm.