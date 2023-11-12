Northowram Church for sale - Building dating back to 19th century hits the market

A church in Northowram is up for sale.

Northowram Methodist Church is on the market with Walker Singleton.

The property briefly comprises a church premises with its current form dating from 1882.

It is believed that the rear hall was adapted and extended in the mid-20th Century.

Internally, the premises provides ground floor accommodation to include fully fitted catering kitchen, meeting/canteen area together with a number of storage areas, boiler room and relevant w/c facilities with circulation and access areas from the front and side elevations.

The first floor consists of the worship hall with exposed timber crook beams and gallery balcony to the rear over the vestry and access stairwells.

Attached to the rear of the main church building is the church hall which is a later constructed single storey addition with raised stage to the rear and a series of stores, office, w/c block and side entrance door.

A separate side entrance provides access into the garden area.

Externally, the property is accessed from the front via three stone gatepost entrances.

The left-hand entrance provides pedestrian access via a pathway to the side and rear of the property and also into Greenfield Close to the rear.

The middle entrance provides access into the church building from the front via a short flight of steps.

The right-hand entrance is also pedestrian and provides access into the side entrance porch and also the garden area which is partially laid to grass and partly covered by old gravestones which have been moved into their current position and laid flat.

There is a further area of garden below which is segregated by a stone wall.

For more information on the property visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk

1 . For sale Northowram Methodist Church is on the market with Walker Singleton. Photo: Walker Singleton Photo Sales

2 . For sale The property briefly comprises a church premises with its current form dating from 1882 Photo: Walker Singleton Photo Sales

3 . For sale Internally, the premises provides ground floor accommodation to include fully fitted catering kitchen, meeting/canteen area together with a number of storage areas, boiler room and relevant w/c facilities with circulation and access areas from the front and side elevations. Photo: Walker Singleton Photo Sales