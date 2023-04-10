Number of empty homes in Calderdale has risen in last decade, new census figures show

Think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research said home shortages have increased rents and made home ownership unattainable. It urged the building of more houses to "ensure everyone has access to a secure, warm and affordable home".

Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 5,775 of 96,250 total dwellings in Calderdale were unoccupied on census day in March 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant six per cent of the 96,250 total properties in the area were empty – up from four per cent in 2011, when the last census was undertaken.

Beacon Hill, Halifax

In England, the proportion of unoccupied dwellings has soared during the last decade, with 1.5 million (6.1 per cent) empty homes littered across the country – up from 4.2 per cent in 2011.

The census took place during the coronavirus pandemic, and the ONS expressed caution that some unoccupied dwelling figures may be inflated due to people living with parents, overseas residents returning home, and other lockdown-related restrictions such as travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at IPPR, said: "The shortage of homes is putting pressure on rents and pushing home ownership out of reach for many, so it's concerning that the number of unoccupied homes rose in England and Wales over the past decade.”

The proportion of empty homes varied across the country – London had the most unoccupied dwellings at eight per cent, while the West Midlands (4.8 per cent) had the lowest.